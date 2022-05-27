'Underwhelming' and 'transitional' - your views on Leicester's season

We've been asking for your views after Leicester rounded off their season with a comfortable win over Southampton on Sunday.

Here are some of your comments:

Stephen: It was an underwhelming season. So many excuses have been made but injuries and Covid aside, realistically fans expected a more consistent season with so much quality in the team. Too many players did not ‘turn up’ regularly enough and the dull ‘tippy-tappy’ tactics out of defence led to a slow, deliberate attack which was easily snuffed out.

Martin: Rodgers deserves another season given what he has achieved since he arrived, but if we see a repeat of this season then he should be replaced. Far too many errors of judgment and tactics that no one understood, including it would seem the players. Also, without European football, we will struggle to attract the quality we need.

Will: We've had a really good season! Not our best under Rodgers but so what!? He's the one setting the high bar some fans are judging him against! Our shortcomings in defence and at set-pieces are clear to see and can be resolved this summer with a new specialist coach. I'm looking forward to an even better showing next season with Brendan at the helm.

James: A very up-and-down season. Absolutely hampered by an awful leg break to Fofana in our final pre-season game - our best defender by far. Vardy has been missed for several months of the campaign and the likes of Tielemans, Barnes and Iheanacho have not hit the heights of last season, for whatever reason. Room for plenty of optimism going into 2022-23!

Conal: This past season felt like a transitional one. We found out how good the squad is. Personally, I felt it was another good season but I believe Rodgers will now have visibility on exactly where to improve and more importantly who with. I'm feeling positive for what's coming next.