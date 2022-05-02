Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

The more we wait for one of the Premier League’s two superpowers to drop points, the more inevitable it appears that the season’s grand denouement will indeed happen on the last day of the campaign.

Newcastle at St James' Park promised to be a testing time for Jurgen Klopp’s team. Eddie Howe has given a renewed pride to a team who now have much more belief and backbone.

A 1-0 victory for Liverpool suggests a dogged and determined performance. There is more than a grain of truth in that description - but only in as much as this team are dogged and determined in every game they play.

Liverpool were far superior to Newcastle in all areas.

Naby Keita’s 19th-minute strike was enough to win the three points and it was just reward for the Guinea international in possibly his finest performance for the Reds.

But the margin of victory should have been much greater.

Martin Dubravka made three stunning saves from Diogo Jota, and Sadio Mane spurned two glorious opportunities.

Virgil van Dyke was as imperious as usual, marshalling the defence to withstand any potential threat, while the ability of Liverpool’s last line to catch their opponent’s offside is an art-form in itself.

Klopp’s decision to rest Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho looked like a risky throw of the dice. But the performances of the replacements made it look like the Reds manager had conjured up a double six.

James Milner and Joe Gomez, in particular, were outstanding. They looked like key cogs in this well-oiled, dynamic machine, when in truth they are only rarely in the starting line-up these days.

Liverpool’s quadruple quest still remains, but they have big battles to fight every three or four days before the season’s end.

That they keep finding ways to win is mightily impressive. That they’re able to do it when the manager makes so many adjustments to their line-up, makes it even more so.