Martindale excited by Brandon return

Livingston boss David Martindale is excited to reintegrate defender Jamie Brandon, who has been out for six months with a groin injury.

“He’s had a really stop-start start to his Livingston career,” Martindale said ahead of Saturday's Premiership trip to face Aberdeen.

“Jamie, to his own detriment, trains at 100% every day, knock or no knock. Just coming back from injury or not, he trains at 100%.

“It’s one of the aspects of Jamie’s character I really like because he’s infectious when he goes on the park. He wants to win the ball back, he likes a tackle, he runs, he presses, he’s aggressive in the way he plays.

“He’s a great lad so I’m really looking forward to trying to integrate him back into first-team football, but he’s been out a very long time so we need to be very careful in how we manage his return.”

Martindale also revealed that Livingston's other long-term absentee Tom Parkes should make a return to action before the summer.

“Tom’s got a bit of swelling behind his knee, which was to be expected,” Martindale added.

“He’s very much like Jamie, a lot of old-school mentality and work ethic there and it’s holding him back because the closer he gets, the harder he works but the harder he works, it puts a lot more strain on his body.

"I’m confident we’ll get him back before the end of the season.”