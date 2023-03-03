Graham Potter has thanked Chelsea fans for their "fair" support and says everyone is pulling together to change their recent poor form.

The Blues are marooned in 10th, 14 points off the top four and having not scored at home since 15 January.

Before Saturday's game with Leeds, Potter admitted he understands their frustrations.

"Fans care," he said. "It's an emotional game and however that comes out is understandable. We're hurting as well and we know that they are.

"We thank them for their support because it's been completely. When you lose 1-0 at home to the team at the bottom of the league, you expect disappointment.

"We have not given them enough to be excited about on match days."

Acknowledging the pressure, Potter explained he tries to shut out the noise and focus on what he can control.

"The results are the results and ultimately the head coach is responsible so we have to improve those first," he said. "You accept the criticism and the noise but my job is to prepare the team so I do not listen to much of it.

"We are fighting to improve, to do better but we have to do it on the pitch."