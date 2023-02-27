Rangers boss defends selection - gossip

Rangers manager Michael Beale defends his decision not to start second-half substitutes Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin in Sunday's Viaplay Cup final defeat by Celtic. (Herald - subscription required), external

Captain James Tavernier said he and his Rangers teammates "let a lot of people down" at Hampden. (Record), external

Former Rangers player and coach Gregory Vignal has spent £45,000 in pursuit of world football's highest coaching qualification. (Express), external