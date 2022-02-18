Wolves boss Bruno Lage says his side “will not relax” as they push to get the highest number of points they can in the Premier League.

He dismissed suggestions they are in the running for the top four but says he is demanding more victories and more good performances from his side.

“Ever since the first day we have spoken about our consistency,” he said. “We want to have the personality to play our game against any opponent.

“The rest of the season is about our character – mine and the players – and about us having a winning mentality in our team.

“This comes from solid training. We can only try to improve the way we play. We don’t relax because we have 37 points in the league – we want more victories and to have that mentality to do so.”

Lage also expressed his pleasure at having a full squad available to choose from - including the return of star forward Pedro Neto.

"It's something we've wanted since the very beginning of the season and we have finally have it, in the middle of February!"