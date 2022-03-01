'A show of solidarity, love and unity'

Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, we have all been exposed to some agonising and upsetting images. Families being forced to flee their homes, children saying farewell to fathers staying behind to fight and seeing civilian casualties.

Uefa and Fifa have made the decision to ban all Russian football teams from all competitions and there have been a series of economic and political sanctions too.

It’s at times like this that football seems irrelevant. However, this weekend we saw a way it can unite people.

The fans of Everton and Manchester City witnessed an emotional embrace during the warm-up between Ukraine internationals Vitaliy Mykolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Both teams entered the field of play wearing Ukrainian flags and sporting supportive messages. A powerful rendition of 1969 The Hollies hit He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother followed, leaving Zinchenko in tears.

Of course football is not important. But it can help us come together to show solidarity, love and unity.