Lukasz Fabianski: It was a world class save. The shot came from Danny Ings on the turn and may have had a slight deflection on its way to goal but that didn't seem to deter Fabianski, who pushed what seemed like an impossible stop onto the post before the ball rebounded into his arms.

Andriy Yarmolenko: The moment the substitution was made my immediate thought was: 'Does he have the mental strength to cope with Premier League football with everything else that must be going on in his life?' Not only did the Ukraine international cope with the occasion but his goal was magical.

Football has a habit of throwing up moments like this but to see an entire stadium rise to its feet in admiration of Yarmolenko's goal and strength of purpose is about as good as football gets.

This was an excellent win for the Hammers and keeps them in the hunt for a top-four finish.

