Jesse Marsch expects the returning Kalvin Phillips to play a similar role to the one he operates in for England when he lines up for Leeds United.

The 26-year-old has been out of action since the start of December but trained in full on Wednesday and could play some part against Wolves on Friday, although Marsch says his comeback will be managed carefully.

"We've had a good conversation about his position and it's not dissimilar to what they do with the national team," said Marsch.

"For England, he shares responsibilities with Declan Rice as double sixes. Against the ball they try to do similar things as we're doing with pressing and they talk about counter-pressing.

"Kalvin is an intelligent guy, he will be able to adjust relatively quickly and I'm really excited to get him on the pitch."

With Patrick Bamford fit again and club captain Liam Cooper also back in full training, Marsch is confident their availability will have a big impact on the remainder of Leeds' season.

"Even when I first came I knew that getting the three main guys back to full health would dictate our success," he said. "We have a good group but we need our best players on the pitch.

"My goal for them is the same as for every player, to help them develop, grow and get better as players and as people."