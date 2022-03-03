Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton travel to Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Seagulls boss:

Adam Lallana has made good progress, but Adam Webster has suffered an injury setback so is still out. Enock Mwepu is back from illness but the weekend might come too soon, while Jeremy Sarmiento is in contention.

On wearing yellow and blue away shirts with money to be donated to people in Ukraine: "We all want to try to do our little bit to help. The only thing we can do is show support and solidarity."

Potter said losing three consecutive games is "part of the challenge at this level and you have to deal with that".

With Brighton's current squad, Potter said "we’ve got an opportunity to have a really exciting last 12 games and that’s what we’ll try to do".

On Saturday's game, Potter said: "I have a huge respect for what Eddie (Howe) has achieved in his career and we know Newcastle will be a tough game."

Potter said Dan Burn has done well since joining the Magpies, which is what everyone at Brighton expected "because everyone held him in such a high regard here".

