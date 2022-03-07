'We are sailing in the right direction' - your views on Arsenal

After Saturday's win moved Arsenal into the Champions League places, we've been asking Gunners fans if third place should now be the goal.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Mark: I think we have done brilliantly to be in the position we are in. We just need to stay focused now and keep winning. Our match against Manchester United will be pivotal. We still have to re-arrange our game against Spurs as well.

Musa: I think the best way of holding fourth place is to try for third. I don’t feel like there is a huge gulf between us and Chelsea anymore and with the goals we are scoring at the moment teams are beginning to fear us. I also think we need to keep Lacazette for next season. Yes, he may not score that many goals but he is so important for this team.

Felix: Arsenal should be gearing up to play Champions League football next season. Those around them have either shot themselves in the foot or they just felt that the Gunners will be pushovers because of how they started the league this season. Even Chelsea should be watching their back.

Naru: We still have loads of parts to improve. Surely consistency would be the top of the list. Players have shown a great level of improvement. Could we say we are well equipped for a Champions League place? Not yet I would say, but certainly we are sailing in the right direction.

What do you think of Arsenal's chances this season? Top four? Top three? Give us your thoughts