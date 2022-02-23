Anna from Spurs XY, external

After three consecutive losses, Manchester City - with 43 points from their past 15 Premier League matches - would be the last team you would want to face.

Antonio Conte got his selection and tactics spot on – pack the midfield, force City wide, deal with their crosses and hit them on the counter with pace.

The players showed enormous discipline and whilst City had all the possession, Spurs had more shots on target.

Even a City equaliser from the penalty spot in the 90th minute was just the incentive to go again - a 12-pass move finished off with a Harry Kane header.

Eric Dier and Cristian Romero reunited were excellent, while Kane gave probably the best individual performance of any player this season – two goals, an assist and a brilliant range of passing.

Credit also to the new guys, Dejan Kulusevski - with a goal and an assist - and Rodrigo Bentancur. Both topped the Opta stats by running over 13km during the game.

Pity we can’t play City every week!