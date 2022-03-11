Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch has thrown down the gauntlet to his players before the visit of bottom-of-the-table Norwich City on Sunday.

“This is a business for men,” he said when asked if the players' confidence needed handling with care. "We need to look at eachother clearly in the eye. It's a difficult situation. The only way of getting out of it is by having courage and belief. That's what leadership is about."

Marsch, whose opening two defeats have extended United's losing run to six matches, insists the squad must stay on message. "I came here because I believe in the project and I believe in the people and that does not change one bit,” he said.

The Whites, despite their wretched form, remain favourites to beat Norwich. "I'd like to think at home in a lot of matches we can be favourite," Marsch told BBC Radio Leeds. "And I would like to think we can perform at a very high level at home. Norwich, I already know, are very good on the counter. They’ll defend a little bit deeper and make it difficult for us to find the goal.

“Part of the reason we're not scoring goals is that, when we get to the final third, there are too many moments when players want to make something happen individually, instead of understanding to stick to roles, movements and ideas we want to execute in the final third."

That area of the pitch remains a barren land after four matches without a goal and it still may be a game too early for last year's top scorer Patrick Bamford (foot) to start. In defence, Junior Firpo (knee) is likely to be replaced by Stuart Dallas at left-back.