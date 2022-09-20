Craig Gordon admits Heart of Midlothian might have to produce more "backs-to-the-wall" performances throughout their Europa Conference League campaign after sealing a clinical 3-0 win away to Motherwell.

It came three days after a 2-0 win over RFS in Latvia and the 39-year-old goalkeeper, now with the Scotland squad preparing to face Ukraine on Wednesday, admitted: "I really don't know how Motherwell didn't score against us.

"It's always that little bit more difficult coming off the back of a European game. But I was really pleased with how we dug in and the character we showed when we weren't playing very well.

"Motherwell played some very good football and they look a very good team, so it was pleasing to get out of Fir Park with all three points and a clean sheet. We rode our luck at times.

"It's really pleasing given the amount of European football we have played that we are in third place going into the break."

Gordon admitted that "it's going to take its toll" but stressed "we have to get used to the demands of playing so many games" and is pleased that some of the squad not involved with national sides will be able to "put their feet up".

The goalkeeper won his 70th cap in Armenia and could overtake Tom Boyd into sixth place in the list of Scotland's most capped players after two games against Ukraine and one against Republic of Ireland in the Nations League.

"It motivates me to keep playing well for Hearts," Gordon added. "I've fought so hard over the years with different goalkeepers to earn as many caps as I have and I want to keep going and get as many as I can."