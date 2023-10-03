Former Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea manager Graham Potter has no interest in becoming Rangers boss and the 48-year-old has ruled himself out of the running. (Daily Record), external

Rangers have not given up hope of luring former Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea manager Graham Potter to Ibrox. (Football Insider), external

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has emerged as a contender for the Rangers job, with Ibrox chief executive James Bisgrove making tentative enquiries over the financial outlay required to lure the 45-year-old from the English Championship club. (Daily Record), external

AZ Alkmaar head coach Pascal Jansen and Yokohama F Marinos boss Kevin Muscat would both be interested in speaking to Rangers about becoming their new manager. (TalkSport), external

Yokohama F Marinos have offered Kevin Muscat a new contract to stay with the J-League club, but the head coach stalled on talks while Michael Beale was fighting a losing battle to remain as Rangers manager and would be available for a knock down compensation package of around two months' wages. (Daily Record), external

Asked about the Rangers vacancy, former Chelsea and Everton manager Frank Lampard admitted he is having fun spending time away from the game with his family and embracing the stress-free element of being out of a job. (Sky Sports)

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has hired his former Ibrox director of football Mark Allen on a two-year contract at his Saudi Arabian club, Al-Ettifaq. (The Herald), external

Josh McPake, the winger released by Rangers, has landed a trial with Hamilton Academical as he looks to secure his future. (The National), external

