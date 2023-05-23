Ex-Newcastle United goalkeeper Shay Given has been recalling some special Champions League occasions at St James' Park on BBC Radio 5 Live and hopes more memorable nights are "around the corner" for the Magpies next season and beyond.

Former Republic of Ireland international Given said: "I’ve played on Champions League nights and the most famous one was beating Barcelona at St James’ Park [in 1997].

"The atmosphere that night, I’ve never witnessed or felt that way at any stadium ever. It was an unbelievable night - Tino Asprilla got a hat-trick and Keith Gillespie was on fire down the right wing.

"Those nights are around the corner.

"Every Newcastle fan around the world will be thinking about who they’re going to get and who will be going to St James’ Park, and the other side of the coin is where they’re going to go in Europe.

"I remember travelling with the team to so many different destinations around Europe and the fans went in their thousands. It’s a hugely exciting time for the club and everyone connected to it."

