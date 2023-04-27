Man City 4-1 Arsenal: Analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Arsenal’s outstanding pursuit of the Premier League has looked like it was running out of steam in recent weeks before grinding to a halt in their biggest game of the season at Manchester City.

The Gunners are still top of the table but will lose that slot if City win at Fulham on Sunday before they return to action at home to struggling Chelsea on Tuesday.

Arsenal looked like they might defeat the odds and win the title a few weeks ago but the loss of two-goal leads at Liverpool and West Ham United, as well as a home draw against relegation-threatened Southampton, hinted at cracks and tired legs.And it was all on show at Etihad Stadium as Arsenal were quite simply overwhelmed by magnificent Manchester City, never in the game and fortunate to only lose 4-1.

There is still time for Arsenal to regroup and go again but this looked like a side that had lost momentum at the most crucial stage of the league season.