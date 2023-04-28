Having won nine of their first 10 Premier League games against promoted sides since their return to the division in 2020, Leeds have lost three of their five such games this term (W2).

Bournemouth have lost their last two Premier League home games, going down 2-0 against Brighton and 4-0 against West Ham. Only twice before have they lost three in a row at home in the top flight, doing so in April 2016 and December 2019.

Only Nottingham Forest (six) have won fewer away points than Leeds (nine) in the Premier League this season. The Whites have also kept just one clean sheet in their last 18 on the road - a 0-0 draw at Newcastle in December.