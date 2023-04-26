Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

There are some proclaiming this as a Leicester City-esque fairytale from Arsenal.

It ain't.

The recovery from 18 months ago for the Gunners is impressive - don't get me wrong. Bottom after three games with no points and no goals in the 2021-22 season, it is quite something they are now top and have been for most of the season.

But to suggest they have risen from nowhere is perhaps not a narrative we should be tracking. This isn't a David v Goliath. They have invested and spent big.

This season, Arsenal have the fifth-highest net spend in the Premier League (£143.9m). The team they are taking to the wire - Manchester City - have the second lowest at £52.6m.

Over the past 10 years there's only £100m difference between the two clubs in net spending - Manchester City with £767.3m, Arsenal's comes in at £666.1m.

So maybe it's not about financial spending clout, because both have it. It's about using that money wisely. Finding the right combination of players and managers.

City have had that for seven seasons under Pep Guardiola, with the framework in place before he arrived. Arsenal look like they have finally got that system sorted and will want to build on it.

And that shows in my last point - net spend per trophy. Arsenal's is £469.8m, Manchester City a much smaller £23.1m.

Whatever way you want to find and look for stats, this is a big game.

Both will see it as a must win and I can't wait to watch it unfold and will be commentating live on BBC Radio Manchester from 19:00 BST on Wednesday.