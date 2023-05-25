Mixed Martial Artist and Everton fan Molly McCann has given a rousing speech ahead of a nerve-wracking final weekend in which the Toffees will face Bournemouth knowing a win would guarantee safety.

Sean Dyche's side know anything but three points would open the door for Leicester and Leeds to leapfrog them into safety.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, McCann said: "Think about every kid who's ever bought a season ticket, who gives week after week and sees the team lose but doesn't give up faith.

"There's ten thousand fans waiting to greet the bus. Think of all the dinner ladies who are cooking all the food for you after the matches.

"Think about all the ticket people working in the office who will lose jobs if you get relegated.

"Think of how much it's going to cost the club and the city if we go down.

"You have to do it for those people. You have to do it for those people."