Cristiano Ronaldo will still be at Manchester United at the end of the window, despite expressing his desire to leave Old Trafford.

That's the view of Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, who has seen plenty of summer transfer sagas and feels Ronaldo will not get his wish, for a variety of reasons.

"United don't need to sell and they don't need the money," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Daily Euros podcast.

"I don't think he can sulk or kick off enough to force his way out and neither can United sign a replacement for him.

"Eventually, he will need to play football. There's a World Cup for Portugal later this year so I think his pride will take over and he will come back into the team and play."

French football journalist Julien Laurens agrees, pointing to the lack of viable clubs for him.

"Bayern said no, Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea isn't keen, PSG don't have the wage money nor space in their side," he said. "He can't go back to Spain and, in Italy, there's only Napoli but they're not in the same bracket as United so would he be happy?

"There might not be any clubs for him anywhere so he will have to stay."

