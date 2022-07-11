Antonio Conte says understanding his "idea of football" it vital for the new players to fit in quickly at Tottenham.

Spurs have made five signings so far this summer, bringing in a mixture of youth and experience.

"It was important to sign new players early because you can prepare and start with this player to bring them into our idea of football," he told the club website., external

"It is now easier as the team know what I want. After seven months, we now have a base and now it is important to bring these new players into our idea of football and then try to improve."

Two attacking arrivals that will excite Spurs fans come in the form of Ivan Perisic and Richarlison.

He continued: "I know him [Perisic] very well. We are talking about a player who has won a lot in the past, played in important leagues in Germany and Italy, and in a final of a World Cup. We are talking about a really good player with strong qualities.

"We know very well his [Richarlison's] talents. We are talking about a striker that can play in all three positions in the frontline. I like him because he is strong mentally. It is not easy to play against him because during the game he is always very strong. We need this type of player with great character."