Motherwell duo doubtful for Euro opener

Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen and new right-back Paul McGinn face a race against time to be fit for Thursday's European opener.

The pair missed Saturday's 1-0 friendly win against Partick Thistle and are doubtful for the visit of Sligo Rovers on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

After Joe Efford fired Well to victory at Firhill, manager Graham Alexander said in a club video: "Paul and Kevin were late pull-outs from training the last couple of days.

"They both took a couple of knocks so they weren't fit for the game.

"We have to assess how they are on Monday, whether they can train next week and prepare for the game. It's a little bit concerning, we will see how they are on Monday.

"But I thought the boys who played did everything we wanted them to do."