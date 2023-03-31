Tottenham and Chelsea will compete to sign Inter Milan and Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni, 23, this summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Spurs' Harry Kane remains Manchester United's top target in their search for a striker, though they do have other options. (Manchester Evening News), external

Tottenham may look to make the loan deal for Clement Lenglet a permanent deal for about 14m euros (£12.3m), with the centre-back no longer in Barcelona's plans. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has emerged as a leading contender for Tottenham as they seek a successor to Antonio Conte. (Sun), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column