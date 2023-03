Chris Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club that Casemiro will be a "massive loss" for Manchester United after the Brazilian's latest red card earned him a four-match ban.

Following 366 successive games without being sent off, Casemiro has received two red cards in 39 days for United.

"He’s a robust, aggressive player, so that has really surprised me," said Sutton.

