Man City 3-1 Leicester: What Smith said

Leicester manager Dean Smith speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Well you can't come here and give them a two-goal lead after 10 minutes and expect to come out with points. We had a game plan. We wanted to stay in the game. There are isolated moments like when John Stones sticks it in the top corner from a bouncing ball. Is the penalty harsh? No, I'd have expected it myself.

"We had to suffer, but I saw enough from the players and damage limitation to go in at 3-0. We got a goal and earned some big moments when it would be interesting if it went at 3-2. It was never going to define us, this game, and other teams have lost by more than two here."

Enough to avoid the drop: "I've seen that in training. It was important or me to see a few players. It was good to see their character when they are suffering. I saw enough character and commitment from my players to put wrongs right. There is optimism to work towards now."

On implementing his ideas: "Yes, but that's what they're waiting for. They're used to playing a certain way and you have to put some fundamentals in, and their very receptive. they're a good group."

On being back in management: "I was having a nice break and watch the Masters last week but it's nice to be back in it. I believe we have the players and more importantly Craig and JT [John Terry] believe we have the players that can get us out of this."