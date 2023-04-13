Newcastle forward Callum Wilson is relishing a visit to Aston Villa on Saturday in a match between two of the Premier League's most in-form sides.

Wilson has four goals in his past three games to aid the Magpies' five-match winning streak, while their hosts have won their past four to move into the top six.

Speaking on The Footballer's Football Podcast, Wilson said his side are ready to end Villa's hot streak.

"Aston Villa are on fire? Let them know the fire brigade are in town," he said, laughing. "They are doing really well so it looks like we will have to put the fire out."

Newcastle are in the top four with nine games to go but, with Champions League rivals Tottenham to play next week, need to keep winning to improve their chances of qualifying for Europe's premier competition.

"It's a really good fixture," he said of Saturday's lunchtime kick-off. "Villa will have extra motivation after we beat them 4-0 at home.

"They will want to get their own back, especially in front of their fans and given the run they have been on. It's going to be a really tough test."