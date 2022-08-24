After the signing of Emerson from Chelsea we asked for your views and what else is needed before the end of the window.

Here are some comments:

Rob: Good signing. Let’s hope Moyes gives him a chance in the first team. Not sure what Moyes' issues are with the new signings but he’s very reluctant to play them.

Geoff: We're now signing players at random. There is no plan or strategy - Moyes doesn't know how to change it.

Tom: Waste of money! We have so many more positions that need improving, not left-back. We have Cresswell, Johnson and even Ashby who I would all prefer over him. We need another attacking midfielder/winger and just need some experience to reverse this awful start to the season.

Peter: The problem started last summer when the West Ham board characteristically sat their hands after finishing sixth, and barely enhanced the squad in quantity or quality. Once the Europa League came to dominate things the cracks showed up and the league form suffered. Successive West Ham boards have form for doing this over decades.

Rob: Soucek has to go. Antonio should be an impact player. Just get the new signings on the pitch. Simples!