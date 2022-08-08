Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo featured in a closed doors match against National League Halifax on Monday afternoon.

Ronaldo was a second-half substitute in Manchester United’s defeat by Brighton at Old Trafford yesterday.

The game, which United won, was set up by new manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start against Graham Potter’s men.

Ronaldo will be in contention to start at Brentford on Saturday when United will look to bring some stability to a tumultuous start to the season.

In the aftermath of Sunday’s defeat, the club’s interest in 33-year-old former Stoke and West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic, and Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has become known.

