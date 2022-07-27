Transfer news: Blues won't match Man Utd's bid for De Jong
- Published
Frenkie de Jong would only leave Barcelona for Chelsea but the Stamford Bridge club are not prepared to pay as much as Manchester United for the midfielder. (Sport - in Spanish), external
Chelsea have turned their attention to trying to sign defender Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan. (Evening Standard), external
The Blues are also considering a move for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana. (Mail), external
Meanwhile, Newcastle United are interested in Chelsea striker Timo Werner.(Christian Falk, head of football at Bild), external
Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column