Former Brighton and Crystal Palace striker Glenn Murray enjoyed watching Arsenal cruise past Bournemouth on Saturday.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Murray praised their "slickness" and says they have been doing everything right at the start of the season.

"They were superb throughout and looked a class above," Murray said. "Last time they started a season with three wins was 18 years ago and they've been really easy on the eye.

"They've not played a big rival yet - you would probably expect them to beat Crystal Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth - but they can only win and they have done it emphatically.

"All the players seem to understand the system and work ethic that Mikel Arteta wants and it could be a really positive season for Arsenal."

