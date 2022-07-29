Dwight McNeil hopes Everton fans will look forward to his positive style of play and after he completed his move from Burnley.

The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Goodison Park and is ready to fight for his place in Frank Lampard's starting line-up.

"I'm a direct runner with the ball who likes to cut inside and create chances for the team," he told the club website, external.

"I'm about taking risks and having the confidence to try things - hopefully it pays off.

"I also want to work hard and do the defensive side to help the team."

McNeil can operate on both flanks as well as centrally, a quality that offers Lampard more options.

"It's good that I can play in a number of positions," he said. "But everyone here is an amazing player and they're all great lads.

"I'm hungry to get more appearances, to learn more and be part of a great squad."