Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

I think Ederson is the easiest name to pick on the team sheet, whereas Kevin de Bruyne has to be the first. Since gaining full fitness back in December he’s only gone in one direction – upwards. Goals. Assists. He’s the man.

Right-back and left-back pick themselves but the central defenders were harder. The partnership that Ruben Dias and John Stones showed last season almost warrants them to continue, but this year it’s been Aymeric Laporte as the mainstay – and he’s been reliable. Dias and Stones have shared the role alongside him and I feel Dias just edges it.

Rodri has made central midfield his own this season. And that left-midfield role had to be between Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva. Bernardo’s consistency gave him the slight edge.

As for the front three – Riyad Mahrez had to go in. Top scorer in all competitions with ball control like nobody else I’ve seen in football. Raheem Sterling’s creativity on the left edges him ahead of Jack Grealish – although I expect to find a place for him in next year’s team of the season.

And it’s Phil Foden down the middle – a finisher with pace, excitement and a positive trajectory down the game, I think he impacts best down the middle.

