Liverpool v Tottenham: What does the form show?

Liverpool have only lost one of their last 27 Premier League home games against Tottenham (W18 D8), and are unbeaten in their last 10 since a 2-0 loss in May 2011 (W7 D3).

On the last 11 occasions Tottenham have scored in the first half of a Premier League game, they have also gone on to score again after half-time. However, on the last five occasions they have failed to score in the opening 45 minutes, they have not found the net at all in the match.

Liverpool against Tottenham is the second highest-scoring fixture in Premier League history (170 goals in 59 meetings), while it has had more penalties awarded than any other match-up in the competition (23).