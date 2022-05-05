Liverpool v Tottenham: What does the form show?

  • Liverpool have only lost one of their last 27 Premier League home games against Tottenham (W18 D8), and are unbeaten in their last 10 since a 2-0 loss in May 2011 (W7 D3).

  • On the last 11 occasions Tottenham have scored in the first half of a Premier League game, they have also gone on to score again after half-time. However, on the last five occasions they have failed to score in the opening 45 minutes, they have not found the net at all in the match.

  • Liverpool against Tottenham is the second highest-scoring fixture in Premier League history (170 goals in 59 meetings), while it has had more penalties awarded than any other match-up in the competition (23).

  • Both of Spurs manager Antonio Conte’s Premier League visits to Liverpool have finished in 1-1 draws – only four managers have avoided defeat in each of their first three away games at Anfield in the competition; Martin O’Neill, Peter Reid, Roy Hodgson and Paul Lambert.