Oli Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Mikel Arteta might not have an Erling Haaland at his disposal, but in young duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, he has two of the best wingers in Europe. It was a piece of magic from both players that opened up the game on Saturday to give Arsenal two goals and three points.

Saka's exceptional displays for club and country have seen his appreciation rise amongst the footballing community over the last year, but it still feels as if Martinelli is underrated by most. The Brazilian has only just turned 22 and scored 15 league goals last season, none of which were penalties.

And, he has the tools to do even better. His Brazilian flair was on show on Saturday to create the opener for Eddie Nketiah, and it feels like, to go to the next level, we need to see Martinelli do this more often. It would be nice to see him play with more arrogance and confidence, and to find a trademark goal like all the greats seem to possess - something Saka has already mastered.

The early signs are there for Martinelli to have an incredible season and, if he can, who knows what Arsenal can achieve.

