Sheffield United have signed midfielder Anis Slimane for an undisclosed fee from Danish side Brondby.

The 22-year-old Tunisia international arrives at Bramall Lane on a three-year contract and becomes the Blades’ first summer signing.

Slimane, who featured for his country at the 2022 World Cup, told the club’s official website: "I like the culture of the club. I heard it is a hard-working club and that reminds me of myself.

"I had a really good talk with the club and the manager, and I felt that they had the right plan for me.

“I’m excited to be here and looking forward to the Premier League.”

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom said: "He’s 22 but someone with a lot of experience. He’s played a lot of first-team games and been to a World Cup, and is someone who has continually gone up the ladder in terms of his levels.

"He’s a technical player who can handle the ball really well and someone who works really hard."