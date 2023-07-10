'Commanding' keeper Walton will 'put demands' on United defence

Jack Walton is a goalkeeper who will "put demands" on the Dundee United defenders playing in front of him, says manager Jim Goodwin.

The 25-year-old, who started his career at Barnsley, has signed a season-long loan at Tannadice from Premier League newcomers Luton Town.

Walton, who Goodwin also says is "vocal and a good organiser", is United's fourth summer recruit.

"Jack is a very good keeper who commands his area," the Tannadice boss adds.

"Having played a number of games in the English Championship, he has also been part of two promotion-winning teams already in his career.

"We're very grateful to Luton for their help in getting the loan deal over the line."