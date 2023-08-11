Joe Redmond, Turfcast, external

Where will you finish? I always start with “I think Burnley will surprise a few people” - but everyone seems to have us finishing about 11-15th, which is where I think we finish.

Young talent to break through? Jordan Beyer. Not so much for Burnley fans as we already know how good he is, but now the rest of the world will realise.

Who needs to move on? I had originally said Wout Weghorst because I think too much has happened for him to be a success at Burnley. With the news he's gone to Germany, I'm happy with everyone we have here.

Happy with your manager? 100%. Vincent Kompany is the best up-and-coming manager in world football and he will go on to win domestic and European titles.

Who will be your best signing? Zeki Amdouni. It will be interesting to see how we use him as he can play anywhere across the front line and we have been crying out for someone with flair and creativity in the number 10 role.

What are you most looking forward to? Being back in the Premier League with our new brand of football. If you are expecting Burnley to come to your ground and defend for their lives then you're in for a shock - we will attack you.

Any other business? We still need a central midfielder and a left-back - those areas are a cause for concern.

