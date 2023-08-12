Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen on signing Harry Kane from Tottenham: "It was a long process, but now we are all the happier that Harry Kane will be wearing the FC Bayern Munich shirt with immediate effect.

"Kane was our absolute dream player right from the start, who fits in perfectly with us and the DNA of the club in terms of sport and personality.

"World-class centre-forwards have always been an important factor when Bayern have celebrated their biggest titles and we are confident that Harry Kane will continue this success story.

"Our fans can look forward to one of the best goal-getters of our time."

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer on £95m deal: "Welcome to Munich, Harry Kane! We are very happy about this top-class newcomer.

"The transfer required tenacity, determination and perseverance - a big compliment to everyone involved at FC Bayern in these negotiations, with our CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen at the helm.

"Harry Kane will not only strengthen FC Bayern, but will also be good for the entire Bundesliga.”

Kane on Bayern move: "I'm very happy to be part of FC Bayern now.

"FC Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world and I've always said that I want to move and prove myself at the highest level in my career.

"FC Bayern is characterised by its winning culture - it feels very good to be here."

