Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Micky van de Ven was called up to the Netherlands' preliminary World Cup squad last year but is yet to make his senior debut, instead captaining the under-21s during an ultimately unsuccessful Euros campaign in Georgia this summer.

"He is such a winner, a fighter, he doesn't want to lose, never, he will give everything," explains Volendam director Ruben Jongkind. "Off the pitch, he is growing as well.

"He was very young when he was with us and also needed to develop his personality off the pitch, you need that when you play in the Premier League."

He appears to fit the mould for an Ange Postecoglou side looking for a left-sided centre-back expected to play expressive, attacking football.

The youngster's arrival at Tottenham will also both benefit Volendam financially and prove validation for the work taking place at the Eredivisie club.

"He is the kind of player who needs the challenge," adds Jongkind, who always believed the youngster was destined for the top. "He fought hard to get where he had to be.

"We have tracked everything very carefully because these kinds of transfers will help Volendam enormously.

"For such a small club, something in the formula must be right - it is inspired and stimulated by Johan Cruyff, so it must be good!"

Read more from Alex on Tottenham's new signing