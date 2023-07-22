Ashley Young said "there is a great togetherness in the squad and everyone has bought into the manager’s ideas" after scoring the winning goal in his first Everton appearance.

Young's second-half strike saw Everton bat Wigan at DW Stadium, on the same day a young Toffees XI drew 1-1 with Tranmere at Prenton Park.

Speaking to the club after the win, Young said: "It felt amazing to be out there and to get back on the pitch. Pre-season is tough so it’s about getting your fitness. To get on the scoresheet and get the win, that’s the way you want to start pre-season.

"Pre-season games can be tough and we knew it wasn’t going to be easy coming here. Like I say it’s about getting your fitness. You want to put on a performance as well and I think we did that. It was a team performance but coming off with a win is always nice.

"When you’re winning games you get that winning mentality and you get full of confidence and that’s what you want to be heading into the new season. You want to start the season well and hopefully we can keep building on the games we have coming up.

"We’ve got a great group here and everyone will die together. There is a great togetherness in the squad and everyone has bought into the manager’s ideas. Hopefully that will continue from today’s game and we build on that going into the season."

Young got his first taste of playing in front of travelling Toffees fans and he is looking forward to experience the atmosphere more often.

He added: "I said from the minute I signed I can’t wait to play there [Goodison Park]. The fans are fantastic and today I think there were more Evertonians than Wigan fans. I can’t wait to get to Goodison Park and to play in front of them."