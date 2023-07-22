West Ham assistant manager Billy McKinlay said Divin Mubama "has given us something to think about" after his performances in pre-season.

The 18-year-old forward scored in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Dagenham and Redbridge to take his pre-season tally to three goals.

After the game McKinlay said: "I think Divin has given us something to think about.

"The gaffer said in Australia that he was really pleased with his contribution in the two games, so he’s had good exposure.

"What we always say is: 'You’ve got your opportunity and it’s really important that you take it because you don’t get too many'. He’s been really impressive for the first couple of weeks of pre-season, so it’s really important that he keeps it going.

"Listen, it’s a simple equation that if you play well then you’re looking to get to the top of the pecking order and you’ll be in. Whether you’re 18 or 28, it doesn’t really matter.

"Divin has got to continue his good performances that he’s had over the last two or three games, and Michail Antonio will be back in a few days after his break and ready to go and we’ll take it from there."