Manchester City completed the signing of Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol for 90m euros (£77m) on Saturday.

Here are some of your thoughts on the transfer:

John: Here's hoping he lives up to his reputation and all the hype - oh, and if he settles in to Pep's system half as quick and well as Akanji then we have someone exciting!!

Des: Absolutely world class signing, great attacking defender, can't wait to see how Pep moulds Josko.

Nigel: Gvardiol will fit in with no trouble and I think will be yet another new formation tactic from the "Master". Imagine Stones and Lewis acting as defensive midfield, along with Rodri, with Dias and Gvardiol soaking everything else up! Can't wait for season to start.

Pete: A highly respected defender, will do well at City. Pep will mentor him to get the best out of his position if centre-back or left-back. City's signings have been excellent as usual, only see another Treble coming our way!