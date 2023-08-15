Former Leicester City winger Matt Piper has been impressed with summer signing Stephy Mavididi's start at the King Power Stadium.

"From some of the clips I'd seen as we were signing him I thought he was a little quicker than what he is," Piper told the When You're Smiling Podcast.

"Harvey Barnes was a very quick over 10-80 yards, a real power runner. And that's what I was expecting from Mavididi but that's not what you get from him.

"Arguably what you need more as a winger is the 0-10 yard acceleration and a trick to give you that space to accelerate into and that's how he scored the goal. It was brilliant, the stepover, one movement, got the half yard he needed and flashed it in near post.

"I think it's a dream start for him. A really good, solid debut and a goal and a good performance in his second appearance. We've got to be over the moon for him."

On Leicester's start to the season as a whole, Piper said: "All I was hoping for this season was that we get off to a good start. I thought that was so important because of the doom and gloom for the last 18 months and how difficult it was. It was just so low around the place. You felt it walking out of the ground, going in.

"It was really important to get off to a start, and give us someone to get excited about and they’ve given us that in Maresca."

