Liverpool would have signed Romeo Lavia had they stumped up the cash they offered this weekend three weeks ago, believes New York Times journalist Rory Smith.

The Southampton midfielder appears likely to turn down the Reds and join Chelsea, with the latter also pipping Jurgen Klopp's side to the signature of Moises Caicedo.

"Lavia is still in play in so far as both clubs have had bids accepted," Smith told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club. "Basically it's down to the player now.

"From a sporting perspective, I do find it a little odd because there is a decent chance he is going to Chelsea as cover and there seems to be a more pressing need for him at Liverpool.

"I wonder if the nature of Liverpool's pursuit, with them baulking at the fee but then trying to spend £110m on Caicedo before going back to Lavia maybe did not help their case.

"There seems to be more football on offer at Liverpool but if he looks at Chelsea and feels it is a more exciting project, that is his decision."

Ex-Chelsea forward Chris Sutton was blunter about Lavia's potential options: "There is a gaping hole at Liverpool and he would be able to fill it. I do not really understand why he is ending up at Chelsea."

