Brighton losses 'smaller than last year'

Brighton have announced losses of £53.4m for the 2020-21 season, but this is a reduction on the previous campaign’s deficit of £67.2m.

The Seagulls played behind closed doors for all but three of their competitive home games last season because of coronavirus and Albion chief executive Paul Barber said “roughly half” of the losses could be attributed to the pandemic.

“While we are once again reporting loss, which is never ideal, we have seen an increase and turnover and reduction in the losses,” he told the club website.

“The figures are testament to the careful, diligent and professional approach of so many across the club and to the stability that [chairman] Tony Bloom’s financial investment gives the club.”

Brighton’s turnover increased from £132.9m to £151.6m – a rise of 13.4% – and these figures do not include the £50m sale of Ben White to Arsenal.