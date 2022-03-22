Wilson and Trippier 'on schedule' with recovery

Eddie Howe says Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier are "on schedule" with their recovery from injury.

He told the club website: "I'd say they're on schedule from where they were given their respective injuries, but I wouldn't say necessarily ahead of schedule.

"They're both serious injuries, both enough to obviously be operated on and go through a very intense rehab period.

"With both injuries, I do think we have to be very cautious. We don't want to re-injure the player."