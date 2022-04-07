Marsch on fitness, Summerville and being hands on
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match at Watford.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Marsch says he is under no illusion that his side remains in a relegation fight.
Striker Joe Gelhardt (leg) has not trained since playing for the under-23s on Monday. He will train on Friday and may be involved at Vicarage Road.
United are still missing Patrick Bamford, Tyler Roberts, Junior Firpo & Jamie Shackleton.
Marsch would not reveal if he will give a first start since December to midfielder Kalvin Phillips, but says he is being very hands on in training to assess who is taking on board concepts he is trying to instil.
Marsch also said he has been impressed by Crysencio Summerville’s attitude since he arrived. The winger scored a hat-trick for the under-23s in midweek and has improved his behaviour and attitude on and off the pitch, he says.