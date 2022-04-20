'They will bounce back' - your thoughts on City

We asked if you thought going three games without a win will knock City's confidence heading into the real business end of the season.

Here are some of your responses:

Rachel: I think the only effect will be a bit of a kick up the behind, and one game fewer to play. Historically, when City have had setbacks, it seems to galvanise them, resulting in a good run of results. Hopefully, this time will be no different.

Oliver: City’s sights of the Treble may have gone, but they will still win the Premier League and probably win the Champions League.

Sach: City don’t need to be worried by Saturday’s unlucky defeat. The team showed character coming back strong in the second half and were only one goal away from taking the game to extra time, despite having crucial players on the bench or injured. In terms of the Premier League, the lads should be taking three points from every single game.

Terry: I love the fact someone is even suggesting they are fallible, even for the sake of debate. I hardly think one bad day at the office is going to make them pack up and leave! They will bounce back like the pros they are.

Timothy: Even though we crashed out of the FA Cup the way we did, at least we did not go down without a fight. We showed character even when we were 3-0 down in the first half. I am confident we shall come back strong and complete the season on a high by winning the Double.

