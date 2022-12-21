Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour says he is "feeling positive" for 2023 as he seeks to work his way into Roberto de Zerbi's first-team plans.

The Scotland midfielder has been on the fringes since joining from Chelsea in the summer, but has impressed in the Carabao Cup and should get another chance on Wednesday at Charlton in the last 16.

He told BBC Radio Sussex's Johnny Cantor he was enjoying life on the south coast.

"Of course I want to play more games but that's on me," he said. "I need to keep working hard in training and proving that I am capable of playing the position.

"I need to be patient though because we have got good players who are winning every week. I'm happy for them because we are winning and playing well."

As he seeks to break into the first XI, Gilmour is confident Brighton, who sit seventh in the Premier League, can continue their excellent form in the second part of the season.

"There is a lot of football to be played," he said. "We know we're capable and there is a really good togetherness about this team.

"We all want to do something and we should be really confident about the next part of the season."

